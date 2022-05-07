Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Insulet by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Insulet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $205.57 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $191.26 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

