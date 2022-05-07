Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

