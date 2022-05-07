Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alector by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alector by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

