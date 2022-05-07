Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ADT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,082,348 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,001,508 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 546,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

ADT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

