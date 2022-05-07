Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $504.87 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.04 and its 200-day moving average is $542.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

