Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.82 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

