Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Myovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $8.68 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

