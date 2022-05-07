Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $51.57 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,512 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

