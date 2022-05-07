Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
ALTR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 337,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $82.96.
In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.
