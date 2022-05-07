Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 522 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.96. 2,375,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.40 and its 200 day moving average is $363.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

