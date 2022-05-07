Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after buying an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.59. The stock had a trading volume of 554,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $333.37 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

