Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 81,757 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $69.98. 607,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.