Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $37.25 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $43.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $209.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $325.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.67. 50,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

