Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

