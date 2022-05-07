AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

