AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.