American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.65 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,132,000 after buying an additional 260,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

