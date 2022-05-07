American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of American Express worth $222,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.57. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.