American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

