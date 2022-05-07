American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Financial Contrast

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and Hallador Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 13.56 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -2.67 Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.53 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -35.75

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

