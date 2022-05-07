American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). American Well posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $113,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,499. The company has a market capitalization of $776.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

