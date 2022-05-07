Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

