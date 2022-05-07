Analysts Anticipate Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Analysts expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to post $72.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

BRZE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 829,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,983. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

