Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will post $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Carvana reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.