Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $29.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $124.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.45 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 303.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 49.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 256,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

