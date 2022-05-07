Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 204,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.97. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,174,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

