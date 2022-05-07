Analysts Anticipate Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.