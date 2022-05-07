Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $511.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.42 million to $525.70 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $441.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 701,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $171.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

