Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $31.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $580.10 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.62 and a 200 day moving average of $588.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

