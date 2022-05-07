Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

GNL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 911,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

