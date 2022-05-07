Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report $767.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.95 million and the lowest is $761.90 million. IDEX posted sales of $685.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,663. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.