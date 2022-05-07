Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. McKesson reported earnings of $5.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $25.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK traded up $18.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.10. McKesson has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

