Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $13.45 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

