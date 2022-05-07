Analysts Expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to announce $190.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the highest is $226.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 446,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

