Analysts Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 335,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. VTEX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at $18,533,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,799,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

