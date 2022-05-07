Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.25. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.13. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

