Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Zynex also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynex by 212.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zynex by 93.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

