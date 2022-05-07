Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 1,763,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,177. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.