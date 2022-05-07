Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target at $315.00

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KGFHY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.91) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.31) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

KGFHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

