Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $720.25

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $720.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $608.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

