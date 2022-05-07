Analysts Set Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target at $31.50

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

