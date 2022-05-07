AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.58

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

