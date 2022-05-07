Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a PE ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

