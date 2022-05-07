ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSS stock traded down $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.32. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ANSYS by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

