Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.94 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $74.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.01 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.60 million, with estimates ranging from $85.99 million to $87.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth $157,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.