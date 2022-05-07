Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.