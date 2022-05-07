Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.80 EPS.

APTV traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 583.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

