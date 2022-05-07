AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

AQB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 686,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

