Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $735,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $49.80. 23,446,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,696,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,448,571. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.