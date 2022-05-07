Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 1,010,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,163. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

