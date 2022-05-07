Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 141.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.79. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

